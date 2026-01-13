'Main Balatkari Nahi Hoon…': Mahakumbh Fame Harsha Richhariya Mulls Stepping Away From Spirituality Over Year-Long Backlash, Shares Emotional Post On Instagram | Video

Mahakumbh breakout face Harsha Richhariya speaks out in an emotional Instagram post as she weighs stepping away from spirituality after facing sustained backlash. | Instagram/ sanatani_harsha_richhariya

Social media influencer and Bhopal resident Harsha Richhariya, who rose to prominence during Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj, has said she is considering stepping away from the spiritual path she adopted during the event after facing sustained character attacks for over a year.

In an emotional post shared on Instagram, Harsha spoke about the abuse she endured online, saying she had reached her breaking point and could no longer tolerate repeated questions over her character.

She also said that she is neither a rapist nor a thief, questioning why she was being harassed simply for choosing to follow the path of spirituality.

“Now it’s enough. I can’t tolerate this anymore. How easy it is for people to question a girl’s character,” she said.

Drawing a powerful comparison, she added, “I am not Sita who will undergo a trial by fire and endure everything.” Harsha said she had been repeatedly disrespected and no longer wished to bear the abuse.

‘This Chapter Is Ending’: Decision Influenced by Seer Opposition, Debt

Saying that the chapter which began with Mahakumbh 2025 was coming to an end, she stated, “This story that started from Mahakumbh 2025 is now ending. Over the past year, I have faced a lot of opposition.”

Harsha further revealed that mounting resistance and financial pressure influenced her decision.

“After Mauni Amavasya, I will leave the path of religion and return to my previous profession. Due to opposition and debt, I was forced to take this decision,” she said.

Concluding the video, she asserted, “That’s enough now. I can’t bear it anymore. Jai Shri Ram I will walk my own path.”

From Viral ‘Sadhvi’ to Online Target

Harsha, 30, rose to fame after being seen on the Peshwai chariot of Niranjani Akhada at Mahakumbh in Prayagraj on January 4. She later became a disciple of Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Kailashanand Giri Ji Maharaj of the Niranjani Akhada.

During Mahakumbh 2025, she appeared in saffron attire, wearing a rudraksha mala and tilak, and participated in religious processions. Dubbed the “most beautiful sadhvi”, her images and videos went viral, boosting her Instagram following from around 6 lakh to over 1–1.8 million in a short span.

Backlash From Seers, Trolls Followed

However, her virality also sparked outrage among some seers, who argued that the Kumbh was not meant for publicity or “models.” Over the past year, Harsha was subjected to heavy trolling, character assassination, deepfake videos and wild allegations, ultimately making her considering her decision to step away from spirituality