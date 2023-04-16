WATCH: Video call of The Lallantop goes viral with a 'beer' punch; netizens react with memes

Video calls can get hilarious as well as concerning when things go wrong. Remember Shweta who kept her audio unmuted during an online classroom and went viral in 2021? A recent online session involving the staff of the news media 'The Lallantop' has surfaced online in which some beer cans stole the attention during the show.

The Lallantop editor Saurabh Dwivedi was in conversation with his editorial staff when one of their videos triggered meme reactions.

What really happened in the video?

One of the journalists on the call named Gaurav attracted the internet's attention for his background.

Gaurav's screen showed a person holding several beer cans behind him, and this was caught on camera during the discussion.

Even if he was quick enough to turn off his camera, viewers had already spotted the beer cans there. No sooner, Dwivedi was seen expressing his candid reaction to the incident as he gave a facepalm in worry.

And, others on the call namely, Ranveer and Abhinav, made it to the screen along with their editor after Gaurav went off.

Netizens react with memes

This video went viral on Twitter and invited memes and hilarious replies to it. From Doge to Ashneer Grover meme templates, the video got trolled on the micro-blogging site. Many commented on the editor's reaction during the incident.

A few netizens suggested it to be "okay" and tweeted: "They are adults ab ghar me bhi beer naa peeye (They may have beer at home, they're adults)."

