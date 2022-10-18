WATCH: BJP leader Shazia Ilmi's cat distracts Arnab Goswami during live TV debate on Delhi liquor scam; video goes viral

During an ongoing debate over Delhi liquor scam, titled #BreakLiquorSilence, a BJP leader's pet cat appeared onscreen to steal the limelight. Shazia Ilmi's cat distracted Arnab Goswami during live TV debate discussing about Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi and AAP leader Manish Sisodia's involvement in the case and more.
Watch:
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)