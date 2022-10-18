e-Paper Get App
WATCH: BJP leader Shazia Ilmi's cat distracts Arnab Goswami during live TV debate on Delhi liquor scam; video goes viral

The BJP leader's cat took to pause the serious debate on the Arnab Goswami show for a while.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, October 18, 2022, 11:50 AM IST
article-image
Screengrab from Republic TV debate
During an ongoing debate over Delhi liquor scam, titled #BreakLiquorSilence, a BJP leader's pet cat appeared onscreen to steal the limelight. Shazia Ilmi's cat distracted Arnab Goswami during live TV debate discussing about Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi and AAP leader Manish Sisodia's involvement in the case and more.

Watch:

