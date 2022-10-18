WATCH: BJP leader Shazia Ilmi's cat distracts Arnab Goswami during live TV debate on Delhi liquor scam; video goes viral

Screengrab from Republic TV debate

During an ongoing debate over Delhi liquor scam, titled #BreakLiquorSilence, a BJP leader's pet cat appeared onscreen to steal the limelight. Shazia Ilmi's cat distracted Arnab Goswami during live TV debate discussing about Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi and AAP leader Manish Sisodia's involvement in the case and more.

Watch:

When Shazia ilmi’s cat gatecrashed a news debate.. Even Arnab Goswami got distracted. 😅 pic.twitter.com/EHOyAx7r3v — Ashish (@aashishNRP) October 17, 2022