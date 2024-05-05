Shocking! Man Who Ordered Veg Box Claims To Have Received Chicken & Eggs From Barbeque Nation (VIDEO)

It could be an unpleasant surprise to find your menu changed to something very different than what you ordered, especially when the course of the item delivered changes its whole nature from a veggie meal to non-veg delicacies.

As a person on a vegetarian diet, it would be a shocking experience to unbox your food order and discover chicken pieces and eggs inside it. While some might scream out loud, others would disgustfully throw away the boxes, wherein in both cases killing their appetite.

Something similar allegedly took place with a man from Bengaluru who ordered a list of veg cuisines from Barbeque Nation. His order included was supposed to comprise of veg paratha and veg barbeque (premium) along with a can of coke, but what was delivered to his doorstep didn’t match his online order.

I have order Veg thali from @BarbequeNation but they gave us chicken and eggs. So shameful this type of mistake.@Swiggy @SwiggyCares pic.twitter.com/NlhRippADR — Billod keshwar🇮🇳 (@BillodK) May 4, 2024

Taking to X, identified as Billod claimed that the meal he received was non-veg. "I have order Veg thali from @BarbequeNation but they gave us chicken and eggs. So shameful this type of mistake," he said while taking the food delivery app, Swiggy, through which he placed the order from the restaurant.

We are disheartened by the unpleasant experience and did not mean to let you down. We shall be taking this up strictly to ensure seamless service. We've escalated the matter. Our team will reach out to you on the registered email to address this at the earliest.



^Rahul — Swiggy Cares (@SwiggyCares) May 5, 2024

No sooner, Swiggy replied to Billod and assured him necessary assistance. "We are disheartened by the unpleasant experience and did not mean to let you down. We shall be taking this up strictly to ensure seamless service," they said in a reply to his X post which carried visuals of the meal boxes.