Gulabi Sadi Ani Lali Lal Lal: Kili Paul Enjoys Instagram Trend In Viral Video

Kili Paul records reel on 'Gulabi Sadi Ani Lali Lal Lal' trend | Instagram

The 'Gulabi Sadi Ani Lali Lal Lal' song has went viral on social media, so much that you can hardly end your day without watching a reel on his recent beat which has set an Instagram trend. Tuning into the Marathi song which is being loved and recreated by several people on the internet, Tanzanian influencer Kili Paul shared a reel online.

Watch video

More about the viral video

Kili Paul went lip-syncing videos on the popular Marathi song with his killer expressions. He recorded the reel for fun while he was waiting to board his flight at an airport. In the video, he shook his head and enjoyed a smile as the music was on. Despite him not being able to understand the lyrics, he managed to set the vibe right for the trend.

Did he wear a Gulabi Sadi (pink saree) to recreate the song? He just ditched the desi outfit for some cool denims. His reel is now going viral and it has already attracted more than five lakh likes. It was uploaded on May 2.

Recently, Kili visited Gujarat, India, and stayed at Ahmedabad. His visit revolved around a private event where he was invited to perform. In the past, he entered the Bigg Boss house and left netizens stunned with his adah.

His love for India is often seen in his posts, which show him enjoying songs composed in various Indian languages.