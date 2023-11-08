 WATCH: Mumbai's Dancing Cop Enjoys Pahadi Song 'Gulabi Sharara;' Video Crosses 4 Million Views
Gearing up a cool look with a t-shirt and denim bottoms, the cop danced to the popular song 'Gulabi Sharara.' The reel has gone viral attracting over four million views on Instagram.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, November 08, 2023, 10:06 AM IST
article-image

Mumbai's 'Dancing Cop' Amol Kamble is back with yet another dance reel on social media. In the recent clip, he was seen enjoying a Pahadi song with full energy. Gearing up a cool look with a t-shirt and denim bottoms, the cop danced to the popular song 'Gulabi Sharara.' The reel has gone viral attracting over four million views on Instagram. WATCH VIDEO

Amol Kamble sets the dance floor on fire

With his stunning dance moves, the cop set the dance floor on fire. He grooved to the beat with easy yet graceful steps. He filmed the reel in a garden surrounded by greenery to resonate a little with nature. Loaded with emojis, Kamble captioned his Instagram reel by saying: "Gulabi Sharara #pahadi I proved that hamesha late aati hai. (always comes late)"

Dance reel goes viral

Being shared in late October, the clip has already attracted millions of views on the content-sharing platform. It has surpassed the four million mark on Instagram along with attracting thousands of likes. Many people replied to his video and praised the man for his amazing dancing skills. They saluted him for his energetic performance. One of the comments with respect to the dance reel, read, "Ek number dada (No. 1 brother)." Others shared 'heart' emojis to cheer and encourage him.

Take a look at the comments below

