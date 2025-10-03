Mumbai Local Sensation Pooja Sharma Opens Up About Struggles On Ranveer Allahbadia's Podcast: Says, 'Picked Garbage All Day To Earn ₹10'

When Ranveer Allahbadia, popularly known as BeerBiceps, sat down with Pooja Sharma on his podcast, audiences knew it would be a powerful conversation. Pooja, a familiar face on Mumbai’s local trains, has become a viral internet sensation for her humility, resilience, and captivating dance performances. But behind the viral fame lies a story of unimaginable struggle and courage.

Searching for identity and respect

During the heartfelt conversation, Pooja opened up about her inner pain. She confessed that there were times she questioned her very existence, saying she often wondered, “What am I really? Not a boy, not a girl. Why do people respect boys and girls but run from me and taunt me?” Her words reflected the harsh reality faced by many from the transgender community in India.

Despite the discrimination, Pooja firmly believes she is constantly guided and protected by a divine force. Her faith, she says, is what kept her going through the darkest chapters of her life. It became her strength as she carved her own path despite society’s rejection.

From picking trash to inspiring millions

In the podcast, Pooja also recalled her early days of survival. After running away from home, she had no choice but to pick garbage in order to earn a living. “I used to work all day just to make 10 rupees,” she shared, highlighting the extent of her struggles. What once seemed like a hopeless existence eventually turned into a story that now inspires millions.

A viral star who dances through life

Today, Pooja is celebrated as the “Mumbai Local Star.” Her videos, where she dances with effortless grace inside crowded trains, have racked up millions of views. For her fans, she is more than just a dancer, she is a symbol of hope, resilience, and authenticity.

Ranveer Allahbadia’s podcast offered more than just a viral moment. It gave Pooja Sharma a platform to tell her truth, a story of pain, faith, and triumph. Her journey from being taunted to becoming a celebrated figure is a reminder that true strength lies in embracing who you are, no matter the odds.