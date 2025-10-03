Mumbai This Weekend: From F1 Race Screening To Bollywood Music Project, Here's The Best Of Events For You

FPJ

This weekend, Mumbai offers a dynamic mix of cultural experiences, festive celebrations, and high-energy gatherings. From mindful reflection workshops and craft beer fests to Bollywood’s biggest music spectacle and adrenaline-packed motorsport screenings, the city promises something for everyone. Whether you’re seeking creativity, community, or just a night of fun, here’s your detailed planner to make the most of October 3 to 5.

Oktoberfest at Glocal Junction

Step into a lively Oktoberfest celebration, Glocal-style, with authentic German brews, craft beer specials, and hearty dishes like bratwurst and pretzels. The festive atmosphere is complete with live music, interactive contests, and plenty of cheer, making it a perfect way to kickstart the weekend. Bring your friends, raise a stein, and soak in the gemütlich spirit.

When: Friday, 3 Oct. Time: 9:00 PM

Venue: Glocal Junction, Mumbai

Book Here

A Moment of Thanks at Journal Cafe

Journal Cafe continues its creative streak with a workshop designed to nurture gratitude and mindfulness. Psychologist Bhaavika guides participants through the science of gratitude journaling, addressing misconceptions while sharing practical tips for building a meaningful reflection practice. Combining psychology, art, and personal expression, this workshop offers a thoughtful pause from the city’s bustle, helping participants embrace gratitude as a daily ritual.

When: Saturday, 4 Oct

Venue: Journal Café, Mumbai

Book Here

Sundowner Coffee Rave at Someplace Else

A one-of-a-kind experience awaits as Someplace Else presents its Sundowner Coffee Rave. With DJ Rohit delivering an energetic Bolly-Tech set, the event fuses vibrant beats with coffee-inspired cocktails and creative bar bites. The sundowner setting creates a seamless transition from relaxed afternoon vibes to an electric evening atmosphere, making it the ideal choice for those who want to party differently while fueling up on caffeine.

Time: 4:00 PM

Venue: Someplace Else, Mumbai

Book Here

Bollywood Music Project 2025

Returning to its original home, the Bollywood Music Project 2025 brings together over 30 artists for a night of powerful performances. Expect everything from timeless Bollywood anthems to contemporary hits, delivered across genre-bending sets and surprise acts. With its grand scale and energy-packed atmosphere, the festival is designed to immerse fans in the diverse world of Bollywood music like never before.

October 4-5 Time: 4:00 PM Onwards

Venue: Jio World Garden, Mumbai

Book Here

Motorsport Screening at Dadar Social

For fans of speed and thrill, Dadar Social transforms into a motorsport hub with live screenings of the world’s fastest machines in action. Experience the intensity of sharp turns, high-stakes battles, and edge-of-the-seat drama on the big screen while enjoying signature food and drinks. It’s the perfect gathering for motorsport enthusiasts to share the rush and excitement with a lively crowd.

When: Sunday, 5 Oct Time: 5:30 PM

Venue: Dadar Social, Mumbai

Book Here