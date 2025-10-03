Kolkata: Foreign Tourists Throw Away Dahi Puchka Over Poor Hygiene, Receive Trolls From Netizens | VIDEO | Instagram @alexwandersyt

Foreign tourists who went on to try popular Indian chaat, Dahi Puchka, at a local vendor in Kolkata were disgusted by the poor hygiene of the seller, which led them to throw away the entire plate into the dustbin without even tasting it. They posted the entire experience on their social media account only to get trolled by the Indian audience later. The video is going viral on Instagram, with netizens slamming the tourist duo in the comments section.

In the video, two foreign tourists can be seen at a local pani puri seller in Kolkata. They asked him to make a plate of Dahi Puchka, a popular chaat, served with dahi and pani puri ingredients. The duo was stunned and disgusted when they saw the making of the dish, as the vendor was not wearing gloves, which is rather a usual sight in India, especially at local vendors.

WATCH VIDEO:

Further, when they got their dish, they went away from the stall, only to throw the entire dish into the dustbin. One of them wanted to try it, but the other asked him to throw it away by reminding him how it was made. The user wrote in the caption, "$0.34 street food in Kolkata, India. I normally LOVE pani puri, so I decided to try Dahi Fuckha, which seemed very similar!"

The user added, "After seeing how it was prepared I couldn’t bring myself to try it, sorry. We did try giving it away to stop food waste but unfortunately no one wanted it. P.S. The man was absolutely lovely."

Netizens Reactions:

One user commented, "You come to these countries and only show the bad parts. There are Michelin star restaurants as well, go there if you can afford it."

Another user wrote, "cost $0.34 and expect hygiene of $100." While one wrote, "A foreigner with 10 dollar budget in india."