VIDEO: Surat Businessman Blocks Busy Road For Son's Birthday Celebration, Threatens Commuters With Fireworks, Faces Charges | X @zoo_bear

A shocking video from Surat has sparked widespread outrage after a local businessman was seen blocking a busy road to celebrate his son’s birthday, allegedly threatening commuters with fireworks in the process. The incident took place in the Dumas area and was captured on camera, with the footage quickly going viral on social media.

The man has been identified as Deepak Ijardar. In the video, he can be seen standing in the middle of the road, holding sky shots and sparklers while vehicles are forced to stop. At one point, a car driver is heard honking and asking for way, following which Ijardar allegedly points the fireworks towards the car in a threatening manner. Though the firecracker had not yet ignited, the act left commuters visibly alarmed. He later points the fireworks towards the sky, continuing to block traffic until the celebration ends.

WATCH VIDEO:

Gujarat: Businessman Deepak Ijardar stopped traffic and burst firecrackers to celebrate his son's birthday, threatens drivers with fireworks. After the video went viral, he said, "I am a celebrity. What serious crime did I commit if I stopped you for five minutes?" pic.twitter.com/zFWaMgLnCO — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) December 23, 2025

Following multiple complaints, Surat police registered a case against Ijardar under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for obstructing traffic and bursting fireworks in a public place. Police officials stated that such acts pose serious risks to public safety and cannot be tolerated.

When questioned by authorities, Ijardar reportedly brushed off the incident, calling himself a “celebrity” and claiming that stopping traffic for five minutes was not a major issue. His remarks further fueled criticism online, with netizens calling out what they described as entitlement and a lack of civic sense.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The incident has reignited debates around public safety, misuse of fireworks, and the growing trend of disruptive public celebrations in urban areas. One user commented, "People like these should be put in jail and fined separately. If an ordinary person were doing this, the police would have already used batons on them."