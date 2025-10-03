Who Is Taylor Humphrey? American Woman Who Charges ₹26,00,000 To Help Parents Name Their Babies | Instagram @Taylor A Humphrey

What used to be a household ritual between family has now turned into a full-fledged profession, 'baby name consultant', a new career which is taking netizens by storm. An American woman from San Francisco, Taylor A Humphrey, who turned her obsession with baby names into a luxurious enterprise, is now going viral on the Internet. According to the reports, Humphrey is charging approximately ₹26 lakh to help parents name their babies.

37-year-old Humphrey has more than 100,000 combined followers on TikTok and Instagram. As reported by the SF Chronicle, Humphrey used to charge just $1,500 when she started consulting new parents to help in naming their babies. Now, with over 500+ clientele and wide publicity, Humphrey charges around $30,000 (₹26 lakh) for consultation.

How Does The Consultation Work With Baby Namer Professionals?

Humphrey shared with SF Chronicle that she uses naming questionnaires to get a better understanding of the parents’ personalities, interests, and likes and dislikes when it comes to names. For those parents who want a normal email with some personalized name recommendations along with each name’s meanings, origins, spelling variations, popularity, history, and vibes can also get it for around $200.

However, Humphrey's most effective services, which give parents VIP treatment, start at $10,000. She offers further services like finding an aesthetic name, branding baby names, having a genealogist on board to compile a list of names from ancient family tree segments, or even bringing in a think tank to explore other possibilities.

Over the years, her client's preferences have gotten increasingly particular, with soon-to-be parents seeking names that are unusual but not strange, straightforward but not uncomplicated, and trendy but not overly so.

