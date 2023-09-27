WATCH: 'Dancing Cop' Amol Kamble Enjoys 'Chaleya' Song From SRK's Jawan; Video Goes Viral With 9 Million Views | Instagram

SRK fever has hit the air since the release of Jawan. Amidst many people recreating popular scenes, dialogues, and classic dance moves, a reel by Instagram's 'Dancing Cop' has gone viral. It shows Mumbai Police officer Amol Kamble enjoying the trending song 'Chaleya' at his best. He grooves to the dance number with great energy and grace. WATCH VIDEO

Amol Kamble's dance reel hits 9M views

The Instagram reel showing cop Kamble recreating the dance moves of Shah Rukh Khan was uploaded online earlier this September. The clip has already attracted nine million views on the content-sharing site. The caption of the post read, "Stepping into the spotlight with some trendsetting moves."

Netizens react

The video filmed the Dancing Cop perfectly performing to the romantic beat, however, solo. Netizens praised his performance in the comments section and called him the "Winner of the trend." Also, 'fire' and 'heart' emojis were shared in his praise.

Check comments

About 'Chaleya' from Jawan

The song 'Chaleya' comes alive in the voice of Arijit Singh & Shilpa Rao. Composed by Anirudh Ravichander and penned by Kumaar, it features the stunning reel jodi Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara. Choreography is credited to none other than Farah Khan.

Tune into original song video below

One of SRK's fans proposed to his girlfriend in the cinemas when the song played there. Meanwhile, at the Jawan Success Meet in Mumbai, celebrities grooved to the beat to cheer and celebrate the achievement. Actress Shraddha Kapoor was quoted in media reports as saying that she heard the song about 33,000 times.