WATCH: Mumbai's 'Dancing cop' Amol Kamble enjoys rapper Rema's 'Calm Down' beat in trending Instagram reel |

What's making to your social media feed? You would agree that it's often dance reels on either 'Naatu Naatu' or 'Calm Down.' Of the Instagram reels gone viral to the Rema, Selena Gomez's beat 'Calm Down' is that of a cop vibing to the lyrics.

Amol Kamble, popularly known by netizens as 'Dancing Cop,' shared an Instagram reel showing him enjoying the hook steps of the trendy song. The Mumbai policeman can be seen nailing the dance moves in his video.

Since being uploaded online a few hours ago on Wednesday, the cop's dance reel has won the hearts of netizens. The clip has gathered thousands of likes and over 14K views. The comments section runs to praise Amol Kamble and his dancing skills. "Your steps n footwork are just amazing & awesome sir ji," a user replied to the Calm Down dance reel.

The song was released on 25 August, 2022. And since then, the internet is in love with the beat.

