WATCH: Kili Paul steals away Neema's phone, teases her with 'Calm Down' dance moves in viral Instagram reel

Kili Paul and Neema Paul new reel | Instagram

Kili Paul, the Tanzania-based internet sensation who is now popular across the globe, shared a new reel on Instagram and it shows him teasing his sister Neema Paul in a friendly yet funny way. Of course, the dance follows to keep the followers engaged.

The reel begins with Kili stealing away Neema's phone in a prank and then goes ahead to film his dance moves to the trending song "Calm Down" by Nigerian musician Rema.

Take a look at the video right here:

Since being shared on the social media platform, a couple of days ago, the reel has attracted thousands of likes and views. The comments tried to empathise with Kili Paul's sister who couldn't manage to club and sync to his dance moves. "Poor Neema, " wrote netizens in a reply to the viral reel.

Take a look at some reactions below