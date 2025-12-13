'Messi Is Very Tired, Please Go To Your Rooms': Argentina Legend's Aide As Fans Flock Near His Room At Kolkata's Hyatt Regency Hotel; Video Viral |

Kolkata: A viral video from Kolkata's Hyatt Regency Hotel has become one of the defining moments of Lionel Messi’s much-awaited visit to India, capturing the sheer scale of fan frenzy that greeted the Argentine football legend in the early hours of Saturday. The clip, widely shared on social media platform X, shows one of Messi’s aides stepping out to address an overwhelming crowd of fans, requesting them to disperse as the star footballer was exhausted and needed rest.

Finally Messi friend has to come out and say - “Messi is very tired and he wants to sleep now, pls go to ur rooms” 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/JSn6avGiL8 — Messi FC World (@MessiFCWorld) December 12, 2025

The video was posted with the caption, “Finally Messi friend has to come out and say – ‘Messi is very tired and he wants to sleep now, pls go to ur rooms’,” and quickly drew thousands of reactions, highlighting the intensity of emotions surrounding Messi’s arrival after a gap of 14 years.

Messi Lands At Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport In Kolkata

Messi landed in Kolkata at around 1.30 am, accompanied by Inter Miami teammates Luis Suarez and Rodrigo De Paul, kicking off his packed pan-India tour. Despite the late hour, thousands of fans had gathered at Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport well before midnight, hoping to catch even a fleeting glimpse of the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner. Many supporters travelled from different parts of the country, braving long journeys and sleepless nights to welcome the football icon.

Fans Go Frenzy After Football Legend's Arrival

Security was exceptionally tight as Messi made his way through the airport. A massive police presence and a tightly guarded convoy ensured a swift exit, but the atmosphere outside was electric. When the private jet touched down shortly after 2.20 am, chants of “Messi! Messi!” echoed through the international arrivals area. Argentina flags fluttered, drums beat relentlessly and mobile phone lights lit up the night as fans surged across gates in anticipation.

The excitement spilled onto Kolkata’s streets as the convoy headed towards the Hyatt Regency. Fireworks were set off in the early morning hours, while fans followed the motorcade at a distance on scooters and cars. By the time Messi reached the hotel around 3.30 am, another large crowd had already assembled.

Inside the hotel, scenes bordering on chaos unfolded. Fans filled the lobby chanting Messi’s name, wearing Argentina jerseys and waving scarves, turning the space into a spontaneous football carnival. It was during this moment that the viral video emerged, with Messi’s aide appealing for calm and rest.

For Kolkata, a city with a deep football legacy, Messi’s arrival transformed an ordinary winter night into a celebration of devotion, emotion and unfiltered passion, a moment that will be remembered long.