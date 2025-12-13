 VIDEO: Lionel Messi's Handshake With Shah Rukh Khan Goes Viral During Kolkata Visit
Lionel Messi has touched down in India for his historic tour of the country. The 38-year-old landed in Kolkata in the wee hours of Saturday morning for the first leg of his GOAT India tour. Messi met with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan ahead of the former's statue unveiling, with their handshake setting social media ablaze.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Saturday, December 13, 2025, 11:08 AM IST
article-image

The duo met on the sidelines with Messi's statue set to be unveiled. They exchanged pleasantries and a handshake, a video of which has since gone viral on social media.

The statue depicts Messi holding the FIFA World Cup trophy, symbolizing his historic triumph with Argentina at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The statue will be virtually unveiled by Messi himself, making the occasion even more special for fans.

SRK attended the statue unveiling alongside Luis Suarez and Rodrigo De Paul. West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka were also in attendance.

Shah Rukh Khan had confirmed his presence in Kolkata ahead of Messi's event. The Bollywood legend has a long standing association with the city of Kolkata, having been the owner of the Knight Riders franchise in the IPL. He arrived in the city early morning after Messi had touched down in the wee hours of the morning.

VIDEO: 'Messi, Messi' Chants In Sell Out Salt Lake Stadium As Fans Await Argentina Legend's Arrival
article-image

