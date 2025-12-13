VIDEO: 'Messi, Messi' Chants In Sell Out Salt Lake Stadium As Fans Await Argentina Legend's Arrival

Lionel Messi has touched down in India for his historic tour of the country. The 38-year-old landed in Kolkata in the wee hours of Saturday morning for the first leg of his GOAT India tour. A sell out crowd at the Salt Lake Stadium chanted in his honour, hours before he was scheduled to arrive alongside long-time teammates Luis Suarez and Rodrigo De Paul.

While Messi is expected to arrive at the venue at some time after 11, fans rushed to the Salt Lake Stadium as early as 8 AM. A couple of hours before the headliner, the stadium was packed. Several ticket holders sported the Argentina national team jersey, in tribute to Messi. Chants of 'Messi, Messi' also grew louder with each passing minute.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Messi's visit this weekend marks his first trip to India since 2011. During that visit, he played a friendly match at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata, where Argentina defeated Venezuela 1-0. His return after 14 years has generated tremendous excitement among fans, who have been preparing for a grand celebration to welcome the global icon.

Fans gathered at the Subhash Chandra Bose Airport overnight to welcome the Barcelona legend. Many travelled from all over the country just to catch a few fleeting glimpses of him at the airport. The streets were lined up with people as Messi's convoy passed through Kolkata, with fireworks set off at 4 in the morning to celebrate his arrival.

In fact, Messi was whisked out of the airport and taken to his hotel around 3.30 am through a back entrance, giving hundreds of waiting supporters a complete miss. Security has been tightened across the city ahead of Messi's GOAT India Tour, with policemen at every crossing, sniffer dogs checking vehicles and heightened surveillance around the hotel.

A tribute programme featuring music, dance and an exhibition match between Mohun Bagan 'Messi' All Stars and Diamond Harbour 'Messi' All Stars is set to kick off the proceedings. The 38-year-old with interact with both teams and felicitate Bengal's Santosh Trophy-winning side.