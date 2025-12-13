Lionel Messi Mania: Kolkata Fans Unite To Aim Abusive Chants At Real Madrid During GOAT India Tour; VIDEO

Image: Intermiamicfhub/Lionel Messi/X

The arrival of former Barcelona star Lionel Messi in India has triggered an extraordinary outpouring of emotion in Kolkata, a city long known for its deep-rooted love for football. As Messi’s visit marked a historic moment for Indian fans, the streets leading to the Salt Lake Stadium turned into a spectacle of raw passion, nostalgia, and unfiltered fandom.

As thousands of supporters made their way toward the stadium, chants erupted spontaneously, echoing Messi’s legendary rivalry days in Spain. Among the loudest refrains heard were fans chanting “Pu*a Madrid,” a slogan closely associated with Barcelona supporters during the peak of El Clasico rivalry. The chant, steeped in football culture and rivalry rather than hostility, reflected how deeply Messi’s Barcelona legacy continues to live in the hearts of fans, even years after his departure from the club.

Clad in Barcelona and Argentina jerseys, waving flags and banners, fans sang, chanted, and relived memories of Messi’s iconic goals, dazzling dribbles, and unforgettable nights against Real Madrid. For many in Kolkata, Messi is forever the Barcelona No. 10, the player who defined an era and gave fans moments they still celebrate with undiminished fervour.

Crazy Scenes In Kolkata! Newlyweds Cancel Honeymoon To Witness Lionel Messi During GOAT India Tour 2025; VIDEO

The frenzy surrounding Lionel Messi’s G.O.A.T. India Tour 2025 continues to throw up remarkable stories, and one such moment unfolded when a devoted fan revealed just how far her admiration for the Argentine superstar extends. Speaking amid the celebrations and crowd buzz, the fan shared a deeply personal sacrifice made in the name of football’s greatest icon.

“Last Friday we got married, and we cancelled our honeymoon plan because Messi is coming, as this is important,” the fan said, smiling with unmistakable pride. She also explained that the decision was mutual and heartfelt, driven by years of unwavering devotion to Messi. “We have been following him since 2010,” she added, underlining that their love for the football legend predates many milestones in their lives.

For the couple, witnessing Messi’s presence in India was not just another sporting event, but a once-in-a-lifetime experience that outweighed even a honeymoon. Their story quickly caught the attention of fellow supporters, many of whom applauded the gesture and related to the emotion behind it. In a country where football fandom often runs deep, Messi’s influence has transcended generations, careers, and now, even wedding plans.