 'No Messi Despite ₹12,000 Ticket': Fans Slam Organisers After Messi's Kolkata Visit Turns To Chaos
Amertha RangankarUpdated: Saturday, December 13, 2025, 01:24 PM IST
Image: ANI/X

Social media was flooded with angry reactions after chaotic scenes unfolded at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata during Lionel Messi’s G.O.A.T. India Tour 2025, with several fans alleging gross mismanagement of the event. Visuals circulating online showed vandalised barricades and tense moments inside the venue as frustrated supporters vented their anger over what they claimed were poor on-ground arrangements.

Netizens complained about long waiting hours, lack of proper entry management, and confusion over ticket verification, with many saying the situation spiralled out of control due to inadequate planning. Fans who had travelled from different cities expressed disappointment, stating that the experience fell far short of expectations for an event featuring a global icon like Messi.

One netizen summed up the growing outrage in a viral post, writing, “Scam hogaya bhai,” a remark that quickly gained traction and reflected the sentiment of many disgruntled attendees. Several users also questioned the role of organisers and demanded accountability, arguing that such scenes tarnish the experience of hosting international sporting stars in India.

Here's how the Netizens reacted

As criticism mounted online, the incident sparked a wider debate among fans about crowd management, transparency, and preparedness for large-scale events, especially during high-profile tours like Messi’s G.O.A.T. India Tour, where expectations run exceptionally high.

