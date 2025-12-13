 'An Absolute Privilege': Sanjiv Goenka Pens Heartwarming Note After Meeting Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi arrived in Kolkata, marking his first visit to India in 14 years, to kick off his GOAT India Tour 2025. Welcomed by enthusiastic fans, Messi’s tour will span Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Delhi. RPSG chairman Sanjiv Goenka praised Messi’s humility after their meeting. The football legend’s visit has generated huge excitement among fans across the country.

Updated: Saturday, December 13, 2025, 01:41 PM IST
article-image
Kolkata (West Bengal): Founder and chairman of RPSG Group, Sanjiv Goenka, on Saturday shared a heartwarming post after meeting Argentine football legend Lionel Messi in Kolkata.

In a post shared on social media platform X, Goenka wrote, "The milestones, the magic, the mastery. And then you meet him and realise the humility is the real headline. An absolute privilege."

'No Messi Despite ₹12,000 Ticket': Fans Slam Organisers After Messi's Kolkata Visit Turns To Chaos
article-image

The Argentine football legend arrived in the City of Joy early on Saturday morning to an overwhelming reception from fans. Enthusiastic supporters gathered in large numbers across key locations in Kolkata, eager to catch a glimpse of the global football icon, reflecting the immense popularity Messi enjoys in the country, particularly in West Bengal.

This marks Lionel Messi's first visit to India since 2011. During his previous visit, the legendary footballer played a friendly match at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata, where Argentina defeated Venezuela 1-0. His return after 14 years has generated immense excitement among football fans, who have been preparing for a grand celebration to welcome the global icon.

'I Sincerely Apologise To Lionel Messi': Mamata Banerjee's 1st Reaction After Chaos At Star Footballer's GOAT Tour Kolkata Event; BJP Tears Into WB CM
'I Sincerely Apologise To Lionel Messi': Mamata Banerjee's 1st Reaction After Chaos At Star Footballer's GOAT Tour Kolkata Event; BJP Tears Into WB CM
Pakistan & Crypto Exchange Binance Sign MoU To Work For $2 Billion 'Tokenisation', Propelling Liquidity & Attracting Investors
Pakistan & Crypto Exchange Binance Sign MoU To Work For $2 Billion 'Tokenisation', Propelling Liquidity & Attracting Investors
Messi India Tour 2025: Lionel Messi Virtually Unveils 70-Foot Statue In Kolkata, His Biggest In The World - Video
Messi India Tour 2025: Lionel Messi Virtually Unveils 70-Foot Statue In Kolkata, His Biggest In The World - Video
Lionel Messi GOAT India Tour: Traffic Diversions Announced In Mumbai On December 14 Amid Kolkata Fiasco | Know Restrictions For Roads Around Wankhede Stadium
Lionel Messi GOAT India Tour: Traffic Diversions Announced In Mumbai On December 14 Amid Kolkata Fiasco | Know Restrictions For Roads Around Wankhede Stadium

About Messi's GOAT India Tour

Messi's GOAT Tour will begin from Kolkata. The Argentine legend will have an extensive line-up of engagements in the city throughout the day before leaving for Hyderabad.

What Will Messi Do In Mumbai? Inside Football Icon's G.O.A.T India Tour 2025 Stop At Wankhede...
article-image

Following his engagements in Hyderabad, Messi will travel to Mumbai and then to Delhi. The GOAT India Tour 2025 is designed as a pan-India celebration, beginning in the East (Kolkata) and South (Hyderabad) on December 13, continuing to the West (Mumbai) on December 14, and concluding in the North (Delhi) on December 15.

Messi has shattered almost every record, and for many, he is the best player in history. Messi joined Barcelona at age 13, and the club covered his growth hormone treatment. The great footballer is the top scorer in FC Barcelona's history.

While representing Barcelona, he won 10 League Titles, eight Spanish Super Cups, seven Copa Del Rey, four European Cups, four Catalonia Cups, three European Super Cups, three World Club Championship and two Catalan Super Cups, making him the most successful footballer in the club's history.

Lionel Messi Mania: Kolkata Fans Unite To Aim Abusive Chants At Real Madrid During GOAT India Tour;...
article-image

After leaving Barcelona, Messi joined Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in 2021 before heading to Inter Miami in 2023. With Inter Miami, Lionel Messi lifted his maiden Major League Soccer (MLS) Cup 2025 after securing a thumping 3-1 win against Vancouver Whitecaps FC at the Chase Stadium on December 7.

With Inter Miami, Lionel Messi lifted his maiden Major League Soccer (MLS) title after defeating Vancouver earlier this month.

Statistically, Messi has scored 672 goals and provided 303 assists in 778 matches for Barcelona, 77 goals and 44 assists in 88 matches for PSG, and 77 goals with 44 assists in 88 matches for Inter Miami.

For Argentina, the World Cup-winning player has scored 115 goals in 196 appearances, establishing his legacy as one of the greatest footballers of all time.

