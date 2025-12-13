VIDEO: Luis Suarez Sparks Meme Fest With 'Casual' Walk As Messi Gets Mobbed At Kolkata Airport During GOAT India Tour

The Lionel Messi fever has hit Kolkata with the Argentina legend embarking on the Goat India Tour this weekend. Messi arrived in India amid much fanfare, with crowds lining up outside Kolkata airport and heightened security. As the Barcelona legend made his way through, teammate Luis Suarez could be seen casually walking in a video which has since gone viral.

The Barcelona legends landed in Kolkata at 2:26 AM. Messi was accompanied by heavy security with personnel and fans all waiting to catch a glimpse of the World Cup winner. The 38-year-old was surrounded by a human chain as he made his way out. Luis Suarez meanwhile walked ahead with hands in his pockets, averse to the situation, completely unaffected. The video has naturally gone viral.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Heavy security meant Messi was whisked out of the airport and taken to his hotel around 3.30 am through a back entrance, giving hundreds of waiting supporters a complete miss. Security has been tightened across the city ahead of Messi's GOAT India Tour, with policemen at every crossing, sniffer dogs checking vehicles and heightened surveillance around the hotel.

A tribute programme featuring music, dance and an exhibition match between Mohun Bagan 'Messi' All Stars and Diamond Harbour 'Messi' All Stars is set to kick off the proceedings. The 38-year-old with interact with both teams and felicitate Bengal's Santosh Trophy-winning side.

The Argentine legend, alongside Suarez will then head to the Salt Lake Stadium. A football clinic with kids is expected. West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, CAB President Sourav Ganguly and Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan will all be in attendance. Messi will unveil his giant 70ft statue virtually, with a in-person event called off due to security concerns.