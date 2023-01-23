WATCH: Internet sensation 'Dancing Dad' goes viral for his dance reel on popular Tamil song 'Naaka Mukka' | Instagram: Ricky Pond

Dance lovers groove to any beat that they find interesting, and in a similar case, a Washington State resident and an Instagram influencer Ricky Pond can be seen vibing in a desi mood. The video of Ricky Pond a.k.a. 'Dancing Dad' has set the internet on fire for his desi moves on the Tamil song by Vijay Anthony. 'Naaka Mukka' which is a song that can set the mood on the dance floor was tried by Pond in the now-viral video. Watch video:

The internet sensation's Instagram bio suggests him to be a father of four kids, and his page shows him as a dance lover. In the many videos that he creates and shares on his page, we can see him trying different songs from across the globe.

Talking of his love for Indian songs and melodies, Ricky Pond was seen enjoying Indian film songs that went viral and were trending on social media. Be it Salman Khan's "Jeena ke hai chaar din" or the Tamil hip-hop "Tum-Tum," this man has nailed them all with his love and passion for dance.

Check out some of his videos

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)