'Dancing dad' Ricky Pond enjoys Tamil Hip-Hip 'Tum Tum', pet dog joins him in viral video

'Dancing dad' Ricky Pond never fails a chance to impress his Indian fans. In regular intervals, Ricky keeps sharing his dance moves to requested on-demand Indian beats. His recent video isn't about a trending song, unlike most times, but shows him enjoying the Tamil hip-hop beat 'Tum Tum.'

Youngsters had fell in love with peppy and amazing Indie pop that came in from the 2019 release Enemy. From every disco bar to college festivals, the song had been on the speakers to tickle people's dancing vibes.

Ricky's version of grooving to the beat has won hearts of his fans and followers on Instagram. However, it isn't just him who shake a leg in the viral video, his pet doggo too runs around to mark a delightful closure to the choreography.

Watch video:

Since 'Dancing Dad' uploaded his dance reel on social media a few hours ago, it has won hearts of netizens. It has soon gained over100K views and thousands of likes. Also, it was flooded with comments. Take a look at some reactions, right here: