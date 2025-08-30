NEET Student In Jaipur Tries To Jump From Coaching Terrace, Teacher Rescues; Video Goes Viral

A tragic incident was averted in Jaipur after a 19-year-old NEET aspirant from Churu attempted to jump from the terrace of a three-storey coaching institute. The girl, preparing at Guru Kripa Coaching in Gopalpura, was saved when a teacher rushed from behind and pulled her away just in time.

According to the Mahesh Nagar police, the incident occurred around 2:15 pm on Friday when the student climbed the terrace wall and tried to jump. Onlookers and teachers repeatedly urged her to stop, while crowds gathered on the road below. As she looked away, a teacher managed to grab her from behind and pull her down to safety.

Stress cited as reason

According to media reports, preliminary inquiry revealed that the girl had been irregular in coaching tests. On Friday, when her family visited the institute to inquire about her academic progress, she reportedly felt stressed and went to the terrace, where cleaning work had left the gate open. Overcome by pressure, she attempted to take her life.