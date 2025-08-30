 NEET Student In Jaipur Tries To Jump From Coaching Terrace, Teacher Rescues; Video Goes Viral
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationNEET Student In Jaipur Tries To Jump From Coaching Terrace, Teacher Rescues; Video Goes Viral

NEET Student In Jaipur Tries To Jump From Coaching Terrace, Teacher Rescues; Video Goes Viral

A 19-year-old NEET aspirant in Jaipur attempted suicide by trying to jump from the terrace of a three-storey coaching institute. A teacher rushed from behind and pulled her away just in time, preventing a tragedy.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Saturday, August 30, 2025, 02:38 PM IST
article-image

A tragic incident was averted in Jaipur after a 19-year-old NEET aspirant from Churu attempted to jump from the terrace of a three-storey coaching institute. The girl, preparing at Guru Kripa Coaching in Gopalpura, was saved when a teacher rushed from behind and pulled her away just in time.

According to the Mahesh Nagar police, the incident occurred around 2:15 pm on Friday when the student climbed the terrace wall and tried to jump. Onlookers and teachers repeatedly urged her to stop, while crowds gathered on the road below. As she looked away, a teacher managed to grab her from behind and pull her down to safety.

Stress cited as reason

According to media reports, preliminary inquiry revealed that the girl had been irregular in coaching tests. On Friday, when her family visited the institute to inquire about her academic progress, she reportedly felt stressed and went to the terrace, where cleaning work had left the gate open. Overcome by pressure, she attempted to take her life.

FPJ Shorts
India's Air Passenger Traffic To Increase From 412 To 600 Million By FY30
India's Air Passenger Traffic To Increase From 412 To 600 Million By FY30
Odisha: 36-Year-Old Sanskrit Teacher Booked For Allegedly Sexually Harassing 7 Girl Students At Sundargarh School
Odisha: 36-Year-Old Sanskrit Teacher Booked For Allegedly Sexually Harassing 7 Girl Students At Sundargarh School
'Welcome To The Family': Esha Deol's Ex-Husband Bharat Takhtani CONFIRMS Relationship With Entrepreneur Meghna Lakhani, See PHOTOS
'Welcome To The Family': Esha Deol's Ex-Husband Bharat Takhtani CONFIRMS Relationship With Entrepreneur Meghna Lakhani, See PHOTOS
Arunachal Pradesh: Body Of Missing Class 8 Student Found In School Compound In Kra Daadi District
Arunachal Pradesh: Body Of Missing Class 8 Student Found In School Compound In Kra Daadi District
Read Also
NEET UG Counselling 2025: MCC Extends Resignation Deadline, Revised Round 2 Schedule Awaited
article-image
If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here | Mental Health Helplines

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Odisha: 36-Year-Old Sanskrit Teacher Booked For Allegedly Sexually Harassing 7 Girl Students At...

Odisha: 36-Year-Old Sanskrit Teacher Booked For Allegedly Sexually Harassing 7 Girl Students At...

Arunachal Pradesh: Body Of Missing Class 8 Student Found In School Compound In Kra Daadi District

Arunachal Pradesh: Body Of Missing Class 8 Student Found In School Compound In Kra Daadi District

NEET Student In Jaipur Tries To Jump From Coaching Terrace, Teacher Rescues; Video Goes Viral

NEET Student In Jaipur Tries To Jump From Coaching Terrace, Teacher Rescues; Video Goes Viral

WBSSC Assures SC That No 'Tainted' Candidates Will Be Allowed In Fresh SLST Exams

WBSSC Assures SC That No 'Tainted' Candidates Will Be Allowed In Fresh SLST Exams

Punjabi University Suspends 2 Officials Over Alleged Disrespect Of Mahan Kosh

Punjabi University Suspends 2 Officials Over Alleged Disrespect Of Mahan Kosh