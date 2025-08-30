NEET UG Counselling 2025: MCC Extends Resignation Deadline, Revised Round 2 Schedule Awaited

NEET UG Counselling 202 | Official Website

NEET UG Counselling 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has extended the time for NEET UG 2025 applicants to resign from Round 1 seat allotment. The resignation facility, which was set to be closed, will now be available until 5 pm on September 3, 2025.

"The Resignation facility for Round-1 of UG Counselling 2025 without Forfeiture of Security Deposit has been extended upto 05:00 P.M of 03.09.2025," reads the notification.

This extension allows aspirants, even those who have already joined allotted colleges, to drop out of Round 1 without forfeiting their security deposit. MCC announced that the decision was made for candidates facing a smoother transition to Round 2 of counselling.

Round 2 counselling, slated to begin on August 29, 2025, has meanwhile been delayed. A new timeline is soon to be announced.

NEET UG counselling, which is carried out by MCC, encompasses admissions under the 15% All India Quota (AIQ) for MBBS, BDS, and allied medical courses in government colleges throughout the nation. The remaining seats (85%) are occupied by state-level counselling.

Providing relief for PwD applicants, MCC has also established 13 new Disability Centres for certificate creation. The PwD portal will be operational up to September 5, 2025, providing candidates with additional time to get formalities done.

NEET UG Counselling 2025: Here's How To Register For Round 2

Step 1: Go to the official website-- mcc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link NEET UG Counselling 2025

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen, and candidates will have to enter the required details on the portal

Step 4: Register yourself and fill out the application form

Step 5: Pay the application fees and click on the submit button

Note: Download the NEET UG Counselling 2025 confirmation page and take a printout for future reference.