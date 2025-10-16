SSC SI Recruitment 2025: Last Day To Apply For 3,000+ Sub-Inspector Posts In Delhi Police And CAPFs; Apply By 11 PM At ssc.gov.in

SSC SI Delhi Police And CAPF 2025 Recruitment | Official Notification

SSC SI Recruitment 2025: The application period for the Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) 2025 Sub-Inspectors (SI) recruitment will end at 11 PM today, according to the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). Interested and qualified candidates may submit an online application at ssc.gov.in, the official SSC website.

SSC SI Recruitment 2025: Important dates

Last date to apply: October 16, 2025 (till 11 PM)

Last date for online fee payment: October 17, 2025 (till 11 PM)

Application correction window: October 26 to 27, 2025 (till 11 PM)

SSC SI Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

Total vacancies: 3,073 posts

Sub-Inspector (Executive) in Delhi Police:

- Male – 142 posts

- Female – 70 posts

Sub-Inspector (GD) in CAPFs: 2,861 posts

SSC SI Recruitment 2025: Eligibility criteria

Candidates must be citizens of India, subjects of Nepal, or subjects of Bhutan with an eligibility certificate issued by the Government of India.

Applicants who require an eligibility certificate can appear for the exam, but their appointment will be confirmed only after the Government of India issues the certificate.

Candidates must be between 20 and 25 years of age as of August 1, 2025.

The upper age limit is relaxed for candidates belonging to reserved categories as per government norms.

SSC SI Recruitment 2025: Application fees

Application fee: ₹100

Exempted categories: Women candidates, SC, ST, and Ex-Servicemen eligible for relaxation are not required to pay the fee.

SSC SI Recruitment 2025: Steps to register

Step 1: Go to ssc.gov.in, the official website.

Step 2: Click the Apply button on the main page.

Step 3: To apply for the recruitment drive, click the link.

Step 4: Register by providing the required information.

Step 5: Complete the application, pay the application cost, and attach any necessary papers.

Step 6: Go over the application and send it in.

Step 7: Get the page of confirmation.

Step 8: Save a copy of the same for your records.

SSC SI Recruitment 2025: Selection process

The selection process consists of four stages:

Paper I

Physical Standard/Endurance Tests (PST/PET)

Paper II

Detailed Medical Examination (DME)

Candidates must secure the minimum qualifying marks in both Paper I and Paper II to move forward.

PST and PET are qualifying in nature and not applicable to ex-servicemen.

Candidates shortlisted based on Paper I results will be called for the PST/PET, followed by Paper II.

Candidates are advised to visit the SSC's official website for additional information.