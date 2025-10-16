 UP NEET 2025 Round 3: Revised State Merit List Out, 34,511 Students Eligible For Counselling; Choice Filling From October 17
UP NEET Counselling 2025 Round 3: The UP NEET 2025 Round 3 revised merit list has been released, listing 34,511 candidates eligible for MBBS and BDS admissions under the state quota. Choice filling and locking will begin October 17 and continue until October 24, with seat allotments announced on October 27, 2025.

Thursday, October 16, 2025
UP NEET Counselling 2025 Round 3 | Official Notification

UP NEET Counselling 2025 Round 3: The Directorate of Medical Education and Training (UPDGME) on Thursday announced the updated merit list for UP NEET 2025 Round 3 counselling, which has made 34,511 candidates eligible for the subsequent round of admissions. The list is made available in PDF format on the official website upneet.gov.in.

Who Can Participate

Students included in the new merit list can now go for choice filling and locking for MBBS and BDS seats under the Uttar Pradesh state quota. The choice-filling window for round 3 will open on October 17, 2025, and remain active up to October 24, 2025.

Important Dates for Round 3 Counselling

Merit List Release: October 16, 2025

Choice Filling & Locking: October 17–24, 2025

Seat Allotment Announcement: October 27, 2025

Allotment Letter Download & Admission: 27 Oct–1 Nov, 2025

Merit List Details

The updated PDF gives a complete overview of candidates, with roll numbers of NEET, name, gender, category, NEET score, All India Rank (AIR), and state domicile status. Candidates are classified under UR, OBC, SC, ST, EWS, and details regarding minority and private college eligibility are also mentioned to maintain transparency while allotting seats.

What's Next?

The eligible students are requested to thoroughly verify their information in the merit list and make the choice-filling process during the announced dates to gain MBBS or BDS admission in government or private colleges in the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The release is made for easy and transparent counselling of the state's medical aspirants and facilitates colleges to allocate seats effectively.

