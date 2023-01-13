e-Paper Get App
Viral video: Kili Paul dances to the popular Bhojpuri song 'Lollypop Lagelu'

Kili Paul and his sister Neema are back with yet another dance reel to an Indian beat, and this time they can be seen enjoying Pawan Singh's popular song 'Lollypop Lagelu'

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, January 13, 2023, 01:17 PM IST
Viral video: Kili Paul dances to the popular Bhojpuri song 'Lollypop Lagelu'
What's trending on Instagram? It's Kili Paul who's creating a buzz on the social media platform for grooving to the popular Bhojpuri song Lollypop Lagelu. Yes, the Tanzania-based internet sensation is back with yet another dance reel to an Indian beat and the recent video shows him energetically flaunting the dance moves to the peppy Bhojpuri beat. Watch video:

Kili brought to notice that it was a song on demand that his followers had asked him to try. Sharing the reel, he wrote, "As Requested By Many❤️
Let’s Blow This Up and I will make more Bhojpuri Reels (sic)." Within two days of being posted on his Instagram page, the video has gone viral and won nearly three million views.

Impressed netizens praised Kili's performance while also noting the efforts of Neema and said that their "next-level dance" deserves them to be featured in a likely 2.0 version of the song. The comment read, "Iss song ka 2.0 version banna chaiye... Or kili bhai ko lena chaiye."

