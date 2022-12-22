Besharam Rang: Deepika Padukone's viral Bollywood beat from SRK's Pathan has a Bhojpuri version; watch video of 'Lajjayi kahe' song

Besharam Rang Bhojpuri version | FPJ

Besharam Rang has received mixed reactions from the audience, while some slammed the vulgar visuals of the Bollywood song, others were seen enjoying the sensual music and Deepika Padukone's moves. As the song from SRK's upcoming film created a buzz soon after its release, people found a Bhojpuri song that seems to be filmed on similar lines.

Did you that Besharam Rang has a similar version in Bhojpuri and that too uses the colour saffron in picturisation? Similar to Deepika Padukone's saffron-coloured dress that sparked controversy, the lead dancer from this Bhojpuri song 'Lajjayi Kahe' also dances in a saffron attire. The colour that is allegedly associated with Hinduism was donned as a saree during a peppy dance in the Bhojpuri song that goes with a similar title to Besharam Rang, 'Lajjayi Kahe (Meaning: Why shy?).'

The singer of Bhojpuri song, not an official version of Pathan's Besharam Rang, was sung by Shilpi Raj. Meanwhile, the Bollywood song comes in the voice of female singer Shilpa Rao. Despite the music and the beats aren't in sync, both songs are being compared for the name and their use of the Hindu colour.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan and his fans are awaiting the release of the action-packed film 'Pathaan'. The film is scheduled to hit theatres on January 25, 2023.