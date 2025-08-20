 RPF Official Assaults, Pushes 'Apologising' Passenger Out Of Delhi Sarai Rohilla–Jodhpur Super Fast Express; Faces Action After Shocking Video Surfaces
Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Wednesday, August 20, 2025, 12:36 PM IST
Delhi: A disturbing video has surfaced on social media showing a Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable assaulting a man onboard a passenger train. The footage, which quickly went viral, captures the official hitting the man repeatedly and attempting to push him out of the train along with his luggage, triggering widespread anger online.

Video Shows Shocking Assault By RPF Official

The 42-second clip shows the passenger being shoved towards the door of the compartment as he resists the assault. He is also heard apologising despite being abused by the official. The constable can be seen manhandling him aggressively, grabbing his belongings and attempting to throw both the passenger and his baggage outside. The incident reportedly took place after a chain pulling incident, but the visuals have drawn sharp criticism, with many questioning the conduct of personnel tasked with ensuring safety.

Railways Respond To Viral Video

RailwaySeva, the official support handle for passengers on X (formerly Twitter), was quick to take cognisance of the viral video. Sharing the clip along with the passenger’s PNR details, it tagged RPF Northern Railway and RPF NWR Jaipur, urging them to look into the matter.

According to the PNR information, the incident occurred on the Delhi Sarai Rohilla (DEE)–Jodhpur (JU) Super Fast Express, which departed on August 18. Records revealed that three tickets were booked in the 3AC class, all of which were confirmed.

PNR details of victim passenger, as per number shared by RailwaySeva

Responding to RailwaySeva’s alert, RPF Northern Railway tagged RPF Delhi Division, instructing them to investigate. In its official post, Northern Railway wrote: “NR-3411 kindly look into the matter, make conversation with the complainant if required and direct the concerned officials for needful action immediately.”

Action Taken Against Accused RPF Official

Later, RPF Delhi Division confirmed that action had been taken against the constable in question. In its statement, it said, “The constable seen in the tweet has been attached to RPF Reserve Line Daya Basti. The matter is being enquired at the divisional level.”

Railways issued a statement sharing information on action taken in the matter. "On the date 18/8/2025, the duty time of the said staff was at Delhi Sarai Rohilla station platforms 1 to 5 in the shift of 16:00 to 24:00. While on duty, after a scheduled departure from PF No. 1, train No. 22482 stopped at ACP. The constable noted down the coach number of the vehicle and WR 205216 LWACCN and tried to pull the ACP out of the vehicle," said Railways in the closing remarks of the complaint.

"The ACP refused to get out of the car and did not give his name, address, seat number, or phone number. During this, a scuffle broke out when the staff tried to unload the ACP in the car and the car drove away. A case under Section 141 of the Railways Act has been registered at RPF/POST/DEE in this regard. Considering the seriousness of the case, the matter is being investigated at the divisional level," the statement added.

