Bihar News: LJP (Ramvilas) Appoints Arun Bharti As Election In-Charge For Upcoming Assembly Polls

LJP (Ramvilas) Appoints Arun Bharti As Election In-Charge For Bihar Assembly Polls |

Patna: As Bihar readies for the high-stakes electoral battle next month, political parties and alliances are in overdrive to seize the moment and take the first-mover advantage. Hectic parleys are underway in both the NDA and the INDIA bloc for finalising the seat-sharing deal.

Meanwhile, the Lok Janshakti Party (Ramvilas), a constituent of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), appointed its MP Arun Bharti as the election in-charge for the Bihar Assembly elections, just a day after the election dates announcement by the poll panel.

In another key appointment, LJP’s state president Raju Tiwari has been assigned the responsibility of the party's co-in-charge for the Bihar Assembly elections.

The announcements were made by the party's national general secretary, Abdul Khaliq.

"As per the directions of Chirag Paswan, national president of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Arun Bharti, MP, is appointed as the election in-charge and the party's Bihar state president, Raju Tiwari, is appointed as the co-election in-charge for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections," the party notification said.

Arun Bharti is a Member of Parliament from Jamui, Bihar, while Raju Tiwari is the party's Bihar State President.

With the LJP (Ramvilas)'s vision of "Bihar First, Bihari First," Arun Bharti has repeatedly reiterated the party's commitment to the all-round development of Bihar.

Notably, the Election Commission announced two-phased elections in the state, which will take place after the Chhath Puja.

The first phase of voting in Bihar will take place on November 6, the second phase on November 11, and the counting of votes will take place on November 14.

The Election Commission, while announcing the polling dates, said that several parties, including JD(U) and RJD, requested it to schedule the elections after the Chhath Puja.

