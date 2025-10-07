 Punjab, IISc, Bangalore, Ink MoU To Produce Green Hydrogen From Agri-Waste
Punjab, IISc, Bangalore, Ink MoU To Produce Green Hydrogen From Agri-Waste

Speaking on the occasion, Punjab new and renewable energy minister emphasised that the collaboration with IISc underscores the state's commitment to clean energy innovation, leveraging agricultural waste to produce Green Hydrogen.

Rajesh MoudgilUpdated: Tuesday, October 07, 2025, 09:30 PM IST
article-image

Chandigarh: The Punjab Energy Development Agency (PEDA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore, to set up a pioneer pilot demonstration project for the production of green hydrogen from biomass, particularly paddy straw.

An official statement said on Tuesday that the MoU, which was signed by chief executive officer (CEO) PEDA Neelima and the Registrar of IISc Bangalore, was formally exchanged between Neelima and Prof. S. Dasappa of the Interdisciplinary Centre for Energy Research (ICER), IISc in the presence of minister of state for new and renewable energy and power (GoI) Shripad Naik, during the 5th International Conference on Recent Advance in Bio-Energy Research held at Sardar Swaran Singh National Institute of Bio-Energy (SSS-NIBE), Kapurthala.

Speaking on the occasion, Punjab new and renewable energy minister emphasised that the collaboration with IISc underscores the state's commitment to clean energy innovation, leveraging agricultural waste to produce Green Hydrogen.

This initiative, he held, is crucial for creating a circular economy that empowers farmers, cleans the environment and fuels industries with carbon-free energy, ultimately building a robust, pristine and energy-independent Punjab.

Meet 'Female Sidhu Moose Wala': Param Kaur; A 19-Year-Old's Raw Voice Rising From Punjab’s Streets
article-image

Arora highlighted that this collaboration will establish a pioneering facility to demonstrate the technical and commercial viability of Green Hydrogen production from agricultural residues. The project will tackle stubble burning, improve air quality and boost the rural economy by creating new revenue streams for farmers and generating employment opportunities in the green energy sector. This initiative will significantly advance India's National Green Hydrogen Mission and support Punjab's ambitious renewable energy goals, he added.

