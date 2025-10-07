Meet 'Female Sidhu Moose Wala': Param Kaur; A 19-Year-Old's Raw Voice Rising From Punjab’s Streets

Instagram

In the heart of Duneke village, Moga district, Punjab, 19-year-old Paramjeet Kaur, or simply Param, is rewriting the narrative of Indian hip-hop. No makeup, no glitz. Just a raw, untamed singer whose voice and lyrics are capturing the collective imagination of listeners across India and beyond.

From small-town Roots to Social Media Stardom

Param’s rise was not orchestrated in boardrooms or marketing suites. It began in her hometown, where she’d watch friends write and sing songs. One day, she picked up the mic, and everything changed. As her videos began surfacing online, they quickly went viral, garnering hundreds of thousands of views. Her Instagram has already surpassed 338,000 followers, and her debut single “That Girl”, produced by UK-based hitmaker Manni Sandhu, amassed over 1.3 million YouTube views within its first week.

That Girl: A song born from serendipity

According to Sandhu, the track’s inception was almost magical. During his visit to India, he played a few chords, and Param began singing. They didn’t even record in a high-end facility; ambient street sounds and passing cars were audible on the track. Yet, the vocals stood firm: sharp, sincere, striking. Later, Sandhu returned to the UK to finesse the production, while the music video was shot by Tru Makers (Dilsher and Khurpal Singh). The final result? A gritty visual and sonic experience that feels intimately real.

The opening shot alone is a powerful metaphor, Param standing amidst street kids while a plane passes overhead. Clad in casual cargo pants and a T-shirt reading “world circuit,” she embodies unvarnished truth, not performance.

A new female force in Punjabi hip-hop

In an industry often dominated by male voices and idealised glam, Param’s emergence is noteworthy. She doesn’t just perform, she pens her own lyrics, crafts her own identity, and delivers with visceral conviction. Many are calling her the female Siddhu Moosewala and this comparison is beyond huge!

Beyond the mic: A young voice with purpose

Param’s story is more than just music. Her parents, her mother a domestic helper, her father a daily-wage laborer, have supported her dreams. She first discovered rap during her Class 10 years in school, and later refined her craft at DM College, Moga. Now, her ambitions run deeper: earn respect, command a platform, and build a future for her family.

This isn’t a manufactured star being packaged for mass appeal. Param is forging her path from grit and authenticity, and in doing so, she may be expanding what it means to “make it” in Indian music.