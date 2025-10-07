'Waiting For Official Announcement': Devotional Singer Maithili Thakur On Reports Of Contesting Bihar Elections 2025 - VIDEO

Maithili Thakur | YT/@Maithili Thakur

Jabalpur: Ahead of the Bihar assembly polls, popular folk and devotional singer Maithili Thakur on Tuesday voiced her interest in entering politics, hinting at contesting polls from her hometown Benipatti in Madhubani district.

The 25-year-old recently met with BJP national general secretary and Bihar organisation in-charge Vinod Tawde and Union minister Nityanand Rai, sparking reports about her contesting polls on the lotus symbol.

Speaking to news agency ANI on reports of her contesting polls, she said, "I am very excited with the manner in which I have been seeing the photos and articles. I am curious, but I am waiting for an official announcement."

Expressing her wish to serve her hometown, she said, "I want to go back to my village. But if I get the authority to serve my region, there will be nothing bigger than that for me."

Lauding Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, she said, "We are grateful for what Nitish Kumar has done for us."

The Bihar assembly polls are scheduled in two phases on November 6 and 11, with counting of votes to take place on November 14.

Who Is Maithili Thakur?

Maithili Thakur is a young and talented singer from Bihar. She is Known for her soulful recitation of traditional songs and bhajans. Thakur's father Ramesh Thakur, is a music teacher, and Maithili, along with her two brothers, learned singing under the guidance of their father and grandfather.

She also participated in the singing reality show ‘Rising Star India’ in 2017. In 2021 Maithili received the Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar from the Sangeet Natak Akademi for her contribution to folk music.

She was also bestowed with the Yuva Samman from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Women's Day. She has also been appointed the State Icon of Bihar by the Election Commission.