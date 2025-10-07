Indian Railways To Get 894 Km Boost With Four New Line Projects Worth ₹24,634 Crore | Representative Image

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, today has approved Four projects of Ministry of Railways with total cost of Rs. 24,634 crore (approx.). These projects include:

Wardha - Bhusawal - 3rd & 4th line - 314 kms (Maharashtra)

Gondia - Dongargarh - 4th line - 84 kms (Maharashtra & Chhattisgarh)

Vadodara - Ratlam - 3rd & 4th line - 259 kms (Gujarat & Madhya Pradesh)

Itarsi - Bhopal - Bina 4th line – 237 kms. (Madhya Pradesh)

The four projects covering 18 Districts across the states of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and Chhattisgarh will increase the existing network of Indian Railways by about 894 Kms.

The approved multi-tracking project will enhance connectivity to approx. 3,633 villages, which are having a population of about 85.84 lakh and two Aspirational Districts (Vidisha and Rajnandgaon).

The increased line capacity will significantly enhance mobility, resulting in improved operational efficiency and service reliability for Indian Railways. These multi-tracking proposals are poised to streamline operations and alleviate congestion. The projects are in line with the Prime Minister Narendra Modiji’s Vision of a New India which will make people of the region “Atmanirbhar” by way of comprehensive development in the area which will enhance their employment/ self-employment opportunities.

The projects are planned on PM-Gati Shakti National Master Plan with focus on enhancing multi-modal connectivity & logistic efficiency through integrated planning and stakeholder consultations. These projects will provide seamless connectivity for movement of people, goods, and services.

Project section also provides rail connectivity to prominent destinations such as Sanchi, Satpura Tiger Reserve, Rock shelter of Bhimbetka, Hazara falls, Nawegaon National Park etc. attracting tourists from across the country.

This is an essential route for transportation of commodities such as coal, container, cement, fly ash, food grain, steel, etc. The capacity augmentation works will result in additional freight traffic of magnitude 78 MTPA (Million Tonnes Per Annum). The Railways being environment friendly and energy efficient mode of transportation, will help both in achieving climate goals and minimizing logistics cost of the country, reduce oil import (28 Crore Litres) and lower CO2 emissions (139 Crore Kg) which is equivalent to plantation of Six Crore trees.

