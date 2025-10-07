BJP Leader Hits Revenue Officer After Pulling Him Out Of Police Car Over Land Dispute In UP's Jaunpur – VIDEO

Viral video screengrab | X/@INCUttarPradesh

Jaunpur: A shocking case of hooliganism involving a BJP Mandal President has emerged from Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur. The incident took place while a police team was returning from surveying a disputed land.

BJP Mandal President Sanjeev Kumar, also known as Shani Shukla, allegedly stopped the police vehicle on his bike and proceeded to verbally abuse and physically assault the revenue officer inside.

A video of the incident has since surfaced. In the footage, Shukla can be seen halting the police vehicle, using abusive language and issuing threats to the revenue officer.

Following the emergence of the video, there has been a growing public demand for strict action against the accused. Police have confirmed that a case has been registered and legal proceedings are underway.

UP Congress posted the video on X and said, "In Jaunpur, BJP's Mandal President Sanjeev Kumar alias Shani Shukla stopped a police vehicle right in the middle of the road. He hurled filthy abuses at the revenue department employee who was in the vehicle and tried to drag him out. Seeing the Mandal President's arrogance, even the female constable got scared."

Questioning Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the party asked, "Yogi Adityanath ji, is the Bharatiya Janata Party's politics being run on the support of these very goons? The ruling strongmen are tearing the law to shreds every day... Shameful!"

The incident took place in Nevada Muridpur village, located in the Badlapur tehsil area. Reportedly, the village head was attempting to install a fence along a road, an action that was being opposed by another party.

Upon receiving information about the dispute, the police and revenue teams rushed to the scene. It is alleged that, on their return, BJP Mandal President Sajeev Shukla stopped the police vehicle.

Reportedly, Shukla then attempted to pull the revenue officer out of the vehicle, despite him being seated alongside the police personnel, and proceeded to physically assault him. During the altercation, Shukla allegedly slapped the revenue officer and verbally abused him.

Fortunately, the police managed to intervene, rescuing the officer and escorting him safely to the police station.