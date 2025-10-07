 Haryana IGP Puran Kumar Found Dead At Chandigarh Residence - VIDEO
Haryana IGP Puran Kumar Found Dead At Chandigarh Residence - VIDEO

The senior superintendent of police (SSP), Chandigarh, Kanwardeep Kaur told newspersons that an information regarding a reported suicide was received from House No 116, Sector 11, Chandigarh, around 1.30 pm and the deceased was identified as Puran Kumar, a 2001 batch Haryana cadre IPS officer.

Rajesh MoudgilUpdated: Tuesday, October 07, 2025, 09:40 PM IST
article-image


Chandigarh: Haryana Inspector General of Police (IGP) Y Puran Kumar, allegedly shot himself at his residence in Sector 11, here Tuesday afternoon.

Even as the police teams and forensic experts have initiated their investigations, police was of the view that Kumar used his service revolver to take his life.

He was first found by his daughter in the basement which is soundproof. The forensic and police teams have initiated their investigations, the SSP said and added that Kumar’s mobile phones, other articles and documents found from the spot have been taken into custody.

Kumar’s wife Amneet P Kumar, a senior IAS officer in Haryana government, is currently in Japan as a part of the delegation led by Haryana chief minister Nayab Saini. She is posted as commissioner and secretary, foreign cooperation department, Haryana, and is likely to be back on Wednesday.

Punjab Bans Coldrif Cough Syrup After 14 Child Deaths Reported In Madhya Pradesh
article-image

Kumar was transferred to police training centre, Sunaria, Rohtak, a few days ago while previously he was IG, Rohtak range. Pertinently, Kumar had raised questions over the promotions of certain IPS officers in the recent past. His death has left police and administrative circles in shock.

Meanwhile, there were corroborated reports that Kumar took the gun from a gunman.

