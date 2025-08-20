Telangana: Drunk Biker Rams Into Traffic Constable At Pantangi Tollgate; Suffers Serious Injuries- Watch | X @TeluguScribe

Telangana: A young man created havoc at the Pantangi Toll Plaza in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district under the influence of alcohol. When the police were conducting a drink and drive check at the tollgate, the biker, who is identified as Vishal, rammed his two-wheeler into the traffic constable. The drunk man speedily rammed his scooty into the traffic constable and hit him. The traffic constable, identified as Asif, has sustained serious injuries and has been hospitalised. The whole incident was captured on the CCTV camera of the Tollgate.

Due to a major hit, the traffic constable was thrown in the air and was seriously injured. He was immediately rushed to Yashoda Hospital in Hyderabad. The chilling CCTV footage is massively being shared on social media.

Watch Video:

@TeluguScribe shared the video on X. The caption of the post reads, "A motorist hit a traffic constable checking vehicles at the tollgate with a scooter. Accident at the Panthangi tollgate in Choutuppal mandal, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district. Traffic constable Asif, who was on duty, sustained serious injuries in three places and was shifted to Yashoda Hospital. The person who hit him was identified as Vishal."

According to reports, the police have registered a case and are investigating the incident. More details regarding the incident are awaited.

Similar Past Instances:

Heated Brawl Between On-Duty Traffic Police And Bike Rider

A shocking incident has erupted in Kalyan during a major traffic congestion on Kalyan-Shahad Road. A heated brawl broke out between an on-duty traffic cop named Sachin Ombase and a bike rider named Mayur Kene. The bike rider was allegedly driving on the wrong side amid a traffic jam, and the cop nabbed him. In response, the rider attacked the cop in a rage. The viral video is making rounds on the Internet in which Mayur Kene can be seen holding the shirt collar of Sachin Ombase and abusing him in the middle of the road.