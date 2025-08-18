 Mumbai News: Traffic Police Issue 10,051 Challans Worth ₹1.13 Crore During Dahi Handi
Poonam AprajUpdated: Monday, August 18, 2025, 04:51 AM IST
Mumbai News: Traffic Police Issue 10,051 Challans Worth ₹1.13 Crore During Dahi Handi | File Photo

Mumbai: The Mumbai Traffic Police came down heavily on traffic violators during the Dahi Handi celebrations, issuing a whopping 10,051 e-challans in a single day. The penalties collectively amounted to ₹1.13 crore (Rs.1,13,57,250).

According to officials, the majority of violations included riding without a helmet, driving in the wrong direction, triple riding on two-wheelers, and overspeeding. Additional personnel were deployed across the city to ensure smooth traffic flow and prevent accidents amid the festive rush.

