Mumbai News: Traffic Police Issue 10,051 Challans Worth ₹1.13 Crore During Dahi Handi | File Photo

Mumbai: The Mumbai Traffic Police came down heavily on traffic violators during the Dahi Handi celebrations, issuing a whopping 10,051 e-challans in a single day. The penalties collectively amounted to ₹1.13 crore (Rs.1,13,57,250).

According to officials, the majority of violations included riding without a helmet, driving in the wrong direction, triple riding on two-wheelers, and overspeeding. Additional personnel were deployed across the city to ensure smooth traffic flow and prevent accidents amid the festive rush.

Traffic police also relied on CCTV surveillance in addition to on-ground deployment. Footage from cameras installed at key junctions and roads was analysed to detect violations, and e-challans are still being issued.

Police warned that festival crowds often increase accident risks when rules are flouted. Citizens have been urged to wear helmets, follow speed limits, avoid wrong-side driving, and not ride three on a bike. Strict action will continue, officials said.