 'Thartards - Another Epidemic After COVID': Video Of Man Boasting About Driving Thar On Wrong Side Of Road Goes Viral; Netizens Enraged
A viral video of a man boasting about driving his Mahindra Thar on the wrong side sparked outrage after X user Rattan Dhillon slammed the “Thar mentality.” Netizens backed him, sharing similar experiences and criticising reckless driving, entitlement, and poor civic sense, with some even tagging Anand Mahindra over safety concerns

Rahul MUpdated: Sunday, January 11, 2026, 02:20 PM IST
article-image

A video showing a man proudly driving his Mahindra Thar on the wrong side of the road has sparked massive outrage on X, after popular user Rattan Dhillon reshared the clip and slammed what he called a growing “Thar mentality” on Indian roads.

In the viral video, an unidentified man can be heard boasting about breaking traffic rules, saying, "Mahindra Thar lene ka sabse bada benefit yahi hai, wrong side chalo. dusre wale side jam tha toh wrong side se chalo, koi dikkat nahi, koi kuch nahi, koi dipper nahi maarega, na koi aapse faltu bolega naahi kuch kahega. Yakeen karo, 20 lakh sirf iss toll baazi ke de rakhe hai humne." His tone, many users felt, reflected arrogance and complete disregard for road safety.

Reacting strongly, Rattan Dhillon shared the video with a sharp caption: "COVID ended, but another epidemic took over our roads the Thartards mentality virus! This mindset is beyond insane. How does buying a vehicle suddenly delete common sense? It’s honestly shocking and dangerous. If anyone can genuinely figure out what psychological switch flips after buying a Thar, I’ll happily sponsor a full week’s vacation for them! Until then, save your near and dear ones from buying this vehicle as this epidemic is real and spreading fast!"

The post quickly went viral, with netizens flooding the comments to share similar experiences involving Thar drivers, especially in NCR and surrounding regions. Many echoed concerns about reckless driving, entitlement, and the danger posed to other commuters.

One user tagged Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra and wrote, "it’s a fact that your company can save lives by seeking mental fitness certification from a qualified doctor. I’ve given strict instructions to my driver: if you spot a thar on Gurugram Road, simply divert your car. I want my child and driver to be safe."

Another comment took a broader swipe at civic behaviour, stating, "Some serious behavioural & civic sense issues with these NCR & surrounding states. Breaking law, putting others lives in risk is an obsession & Pride for them. Chhichhore, Fookare… …Paise se Thar Aur Fortuner to le aaoge magar tameez aur izzat kahan se laoge ?"

As the debate grows, the video has reignited conversations around road discipline, privilege, and how social media often amplifies dangerous behaviour instead of condemning it.

