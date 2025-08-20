Chennai Woman Dies On Stage While Dancing At Wedding Reception, Captured On Camera- | YouTube- Dinamalar

Chennai: A woman tragically died at a wedding reception she was attending in Chennai. While dancing on the stage at the wedding reception she fainted and tragically lost her life, she was admitted to the hospital immediately but doctors declared her dead. The woman is identified as Jeeva from Kanchipuram. She was attending the event with her husband. A fun filled moment soon turned into a tragic incident when she fell on the stage while dancing.

The whole incident was captured on camera by the audiences at the event. Jeeva along with other women, can be seen dancing on the stage on the live singing by singer Velmurugan. She can be seen suddenly falling on the stage and reportedly fainted. She was soon admitted at the nearby hospital was declared dead on arrival by the doctors.

Jeeva is said to be 45-year-old and is a wife of a famous medical shop owner in Chennai. Jeeva left behind her 2 sons. One is studying MBBS and the other is studying Pharmacy. The incident occurred when Velmurugan, who was singing on stage, invited interested people to the stage to cheer up the guests and dance with them. Jeeva eagerly climbed on stage and danced with Velmurugan before falling.

Similar Past Instances

A shocking video has emerged from Vidisha in Madhya Pradesh. Here a girl has died while dancing. In the video, it can be seen that the girl is dancing to a Bollywood song, and suddenly she falls on the stage while dancing and dies.

According to the information received, the girl was dancing for about 1.5 minutes and suddenly she died. In such a situation, it is suspected that the girl died of a heart attack.