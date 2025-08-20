 WATCH: Mumbai Man Performs 'Aura Farming' Dance Before Diving Into The Flooded Street Amid Heavy Rains
The clip, widely shared on social media, shows a man drenched head-to-toe, joyfully dancing in the middle of a flooded street

Amisha Shirgave Updated: Wednesday, August 20, 2025, 01:34 PM IST
As Mumbai battles relentless rainfall, flooding, and traffic chaos, a viral video has brought both laughter and introspection. The clip, widely shared on social media, shows a man drenched head-to-toe, joyfully dancing in the middle of a flooded street before diving dramatically into rainwater flowing like a stream.

The video, believed to have been recorded in Mumbra, carries the caption, “Entertainment never stops in Mumbai. The show must go on!” It quickly struck a chord with thousands online, symbolising how the city finds moments of joy even in adversity.

Social media reactions

Reactions poured in across platforms, with many praising the man’s carefree spirit. One X user commented “This is peak Indian resilience,” one user wrote, highlighting how people adapt to challenges with humor.

Another pointed out that the act wasn’t just playful, but also symbolic saying, “This is a dance of frustration over failed infrastructure.”

Mumbai Turns Into A Swimming Pool: Memes Take Over The Gloomy Day; Netizens Say, 'Welcome To Venice'
For some, the clip evoked nostalgia. One user recalled witnessing similar moments during the monsoons of the early 2000s in Rajkot, when residents waded through overflowing streets as if it were a festival. Another summed it up: “Indians can find entertainment anywhere.”

The larger picture: Mumbai under red alert

While the viral video spread cheer, the reality on the ground remains grim. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, and Ratnagiri, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall in the coming days.

-Schools, colleges, and government offices have been shut temporarily, with many organisations switching to work-from-home mode.

-Emergency crews continue to clear clogged drains and pump out waterlogged roads, though mobility across the city remains heavily disrupted.

-Low-lying areas in suburbs and satellite towns have reported flash floods, with buses, local trains, and private vehicles stranded.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: 5 Sugar-Free Prasad You Can Make At Home
Monsoon resilience: A city’s spirit tested year after year

The Mumbai monsoon has long been a paradox, romanticised in Bollywood songs but feared for the havoc it causes. Each year, flooding highlights the city’s infrastructure gaps, but also showcases the resilience of its people.

