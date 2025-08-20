Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: 5 Sugar-Free Prasad You Can Make At Home

By: Rahul M | August 20, 2025

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 will be celebrated on August 27, and devotees across India prepare special prasad for Lord Ganesha

This year, many families are choosing sugar-free prasad to make the festival healthier

Sugar-Free Modak, made with dates, coconut, and nuts, is a wholesome twist on Bappa’s favorite sweet

Dry Fruit Ladoo, rich in almonds, cashews, and figs, offers natural sweetness without refined sugar

Stevia Sheera gives the classic rava sheera a light, guilt-free makeover

Other prasad options include jaggery kheer or coconut barfi sweetened with stevia

You can also try sugar-free peanut chikki along with kheer and coconut barfi for a healthy festive platter

Thanks For Reading!

