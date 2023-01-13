Viral video: Man bathes with cold water from a borewell in Lucknow amidst cold weather; WATCH

Lucknow: Bathing in cold wave | Twitter

Lucknow: How's the josh to bathe during a chilly winter morning? It's high for this man who can be spotted bathing amidst the cold weather in Lucknow (location of video as reported by social media). The internet is stunned by a video showing a man bathing on the streets of Lucknow amidst a dip in temperature. The background of the video shows smoke that's either a result of the cold wave or someone from the streets burning a bonfire to beat coldness. WATCH VIDEO:

Padma Shree awards announced



Seen in Lucknow. pic.twitter.com/Ys1u65yZwC — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) January 11, 2023

While sharing the video on Twitter, a journalist named Piyush Rai praised his act of bathing amidst cold weather and said that he deserves an award for the courage and bravery to bathe under the night sky and chilly temperature.

In the footage, we can see the man wearing only an underpant while he repeatedly pulls in some water from the water source and puts it over his body. The video has gone viral and attracted more than 70, 000 views on Twitter. Netizens hailed the man as did what most sought excuses for not doing. The reply section was filled with comments wanting to know his "motivation factor for this bravest act!"