Viral video: Man bathes with cold water from a borewell in Lucknow amidst cold weather; WATCH

Winter and its chilly weather are a common excuse for people to skip bathing. However, this man bathing on the streets of Lucknow amidst a dip in temperature has stunned netizens

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, January 13, 2023, 10:09 AM IST
article-image
Lucknow: Bathing in cold wave | Twitter
Lucknow: How's the josh to bathe during a chilly winter morning? It's high for this man who can be spotted bathing amidst the cold weather in Lucknow (location of video as reported by social media). The internet is stunned by a video showing a man bathing on the streets of Lucknow amidst a dip in temperature. The background of the video shows smoke that's either a result of the cold wave or someone from the streets burning a bonfire to beat coldness. WATCH VIDEO:

article-image

While sharing the video on Twitter, a journalist named Piyush Rai praised his act of bathing amidst cold weather and said that he deserves an award for the courage and bravery to bathe under the night sky and chilly temperature.

In the footage, we can see the man wearing only an underpant while he repeatedly pulls in some water from the water source and puts it over his body. The video has gone viral and attracted more than 70, 000 views on Twitter. Netizens hailed the man as did what most sought excuses for not doing. The reply section was filled with comments wanting to know his "motivation factor for this bravest act!"

