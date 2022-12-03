e-Paper Get App
Watch: Man gives bathe to a snake in viral video, netizens stunned

You might know of people who run away after spotting a snake, however, this video is not one such.

December 03, 2022
Instagram
A video showing a man helping a snake to bathe has gone viral on social media. The visuals show the person pouring water from a bucket as the reptile freshens up. You might know of people who run away after spotting a snake, however, this video is not one such. The footage has stunned netizens over the daring act.

Since being shared on Instagram a couple of days in the past, the reel has won thousands of views and likes. The comments section was filled with emojis hinting at fear and weirdness.

