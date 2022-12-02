Watch Woman dances to item song on railway platform, video goes viral | Twitter

Can waiting for your train be boring? While passengers may say a yes, they also look for ways to spend time at the railway station by reading a newspaper, browsing their smartphone, gossiping with people around, munching on some snacks and juice at the platform store, and so on... However, a woman took to dance at the railway platform while waiting the train's arrival.

The video of a young woman passenger sensually grooving to the Alka Yagnik-sung beat "Mera Husn Pani Hai" is doing rounds on social media. In the footage, she can be seen enthusiastically vibing in the dance moves of the popular item song. Also, it can be noted that she performed her dance moves close to a general compartment (incorrectly known as Gents coach). A few men on the platform can be spotted witnessing her dance, while some prefer to move away.

The exact location of the video is unknown.

Watch video:

Ab pata chala ,Ye railways wale platform ticket ka rate inta kyo badha rahe hai.. 😕 pic.twitter.com/lkmXI8ujgr — Ansh Singh🇮🇳 (@Ansh_0809) October 16, 2022

