Thanos enjoys 'Mera Dil Ye Pukare' trend, this Marvel version of Ayesha's dance is now viral; watch video

The animated fictional character has been edited to dance on the viral song, originally sung by Lata Mangeshkar, that the Pakistani girl named Ayesha brought back in buzz

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, November 28, 2022, 10:08 AM IST
article-image
Thanos enjoys 'Mere Dil Ye Pukare' trend, this Marvel version of Ayesha's dance is now viral; watch video | Instagram
Did you just complete watching the Mr. Bean clip wherein Rowan Atkinson was tweaked to dance to the now-viral song, Tu Aaja remix? How about one more edited video? An Instagram reel showing Marvel character Thanos groove to the moves of internet sensation Ayesha has gone viral on social media. In the video post, we see Thanos vibing in Lata ji's 'Mera Dil Ye Pukare' trend.

Watch

article-image

Call it sheer luck or a worthwhile dance performance, the viral of the Pakistani girl is still being circulated on the internet. Since her video hit social media, dance lovers have received their trending song for throwing a performance. The internet has began recreating videos to this classic song, and paying tribute to the legendary singer. Even Indian television actress Uorfi Javed grooved to the song, however, with a topless twist.

Watch Ayesha'a wedding dance performance

article-image

