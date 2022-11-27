What if Mr. Bean dances to 'Tu Aaja' remix? Check out this viral video | Instagram

Remember Ayesha, the Pakistani girl who went viral for dancing to Lata ji's 'Mera Dil Ye Pukare' song? After the video from a wedding celebration went viral on social media, several people recreated the moves, and tweaked the dance to some crazy footages. In one such edited video, we can see Mr. Bean aka Rowan Atkinson, vibing in the remix version of the retro song 'Tu Aaja.'

Watch

Call it sheer luck or a worthwhile dance performance, the viral of the Pakistani girl is still being circulated on the internet. Since her video hit social media, dance lovers have received their trending song for throwing a performance. The internet has began recreating videos to this classic song, and paying tribute to the legendary singer. Even Indian television actress Uorfi Javed grooved to the song, however, with a topless twist.

Can't get over her viral dance reel of Ayesha? Watch video: