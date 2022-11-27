e-Paper Get App
HomeViralWhat if Mr. Bean dances to 'Tu Aaja' remix? Check out this viral video

What if Mr. Bean dances to 'Tu Aaja' remix? Check out this viral video

Ever wondered how your favourite comedy artist would look while grooving to the trending song? This video has an impressing answer

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, November 27, 2022, 03:23 PM IST
article-image
What if Mr. Bean dances to 'Tu Aaja' remix? Check out this viral video | Instagram
Follow us on

Remember Ayesha, the Pakistani girl who went viral for dancing to Lata ji's 'Mera Dil Ye Pukare' song? After the video from a wedding celebration went viral on social media, several people recreated the moves, and tweaked the dance to some crazy footages. In one such edited video, we can see Mr. Bean aka Rowan Atkinson, vibing in the remix version of the retro song 'Tu Aaja.'

Watch

Read Also
Who is Ayesha? Pakistani girl whose 'Mera Dil Ye Pukare' dance has set social media on fire
article-image

Call it sheer luck or a worthwhile dance performance, the viral of the Pakistani girl is still being circulated on the internet. Since her video hit social media, dance lovers have received their trending song for throwing a performance. The internet has began recreating videos to this classic song, and paying tribute to the legendary singer. Even Indian television actress Uorfi Javed grooved to the song, however, with a topless twist.

Can't get over her viral dance reel of Ayesha? Watch video:

Read Also
T20 World Cup 2022: Not just PAK vs ENG, it's a 'Fake vs Real' Mr. Bean match today; check memes...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Watch: MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, and others party along Badshah, their Kala Chashma dance goes viral...

Watch: MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, and others party along Badshah, their Kala Chashma dance goes viral...

What if Mr. Bean dances to 'Tu Aaja' remix? Check out this viral video

What if Mr. Bean dances to 'Tu Aaja' remix? Check out this viral video

Cute panda enjoys playing on a snow-clad mountain, video goes viral; watch

Cute panda enjoys playing on a snow-clad mountain, video goes viral; watch

UP Shocker: Students harass teacher in Meerut school, booked after video goes viral

UP Shocker: Students harass teacher in Meerut school, booked after video goes viral

Atlanta mother gives birth at McDonald's bathroom, names new-born as 'Little Nugget'

Atlanta mother gives birth at McDonald's bathroom, names new-born as 'Little Nugget'