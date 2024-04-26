'Bakwas Kar Raha Hai Ku**e Ki Tarah': Delhi's Vada Pav Girl, Mother Get Into Ugly Fight With Crowd On Streets; Video Viral |

Delhi: Chandrika Gera Dixit, known as Delhi's Vada Pav girl, gained fame through viral videos showcasing her entrepreneurial journey. However, along with her popularity, she faces challenges. A video of her has gone viral on the internet where she and her mother are engaged in an ugly fight with a mob on a road in broad daylight.

In the video that has gone viral on the internet, Dixit can be seen engaged in a verbal spat with a crowd, with many people from the crowd seen recording the incident on their mobile phones. Her mother, seated on an electric scooter can be seen supporting her in the quarrel, yelling at those who are seen recording the fight.

"Jisne tereko bheja hai uski video bana" (Make video of the one who sent you), she said while trying to make way in the crowd. She can also be heard abusing the crowd during the commotion. Within moments, she flees away from the scene on her scooter, leaving the crowd laughing on her back as she leaves.

The scene gets uglier in the video ahead when Delhi's Vada Pav girl is seen engaged in a physical fight with a woman. Both of them can be seen yelling and launching an assault on each other, with most of the crowd gathered there recording the fight. However, some men meddle in and get both the women away from each other. Dixit can still be seen yelling in anger as the video concludes.

The video has gone viral on the internet gaining mixed social media reactions. However, it is not confirmed that when and where did the incident take place. Also, there are no confirmed reports about if there was any legal action taken against any of the parties involved in the fight in the viral video.

Earlier this month, a video capturing her reprimanding customers for breaking the queue had sparked discussion. In the clip, she urged customers to adhere to two lines, discouraging the formation of a disruptive third line. She even threatens to refuse service to those who don't follow the queue. Dixit is visibly overwhelmed by the crowd, with customers eagerly vying for her famous Vada Pavs.

About Delhi's Vada Pav Girl

Originally from Indore, Dixit ventured into the Vada Pav business after four years at Haldirams. Seeking better opportunities, she moved to Delhi, where she now operates her stall near Keshav Mahavidyalaya in Pitampura. Supported by her husband, Dixit has turned her stall into a successful venture. Her rapid rise to fame is evident from her large social media following, boasting over two lakh followers on Instagram and one lakh subscribers on YouTube.