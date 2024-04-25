Bollywood-Like Twist! Bride Refuses Marriage After Fourth Round Of Vow In UP's Kanpur; Here's Why | Representative Image

Kanpur: A shocking incident has come to light from Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, which seems like a plot from a Bollywood movie. Attendees at a wedding ceremony were astonished after the bride refused to complete the marriage rituals following the fourth round of vows in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur. The extreme move taken by the bride appears to be straight out of a Bollywood climax. The bride hastily retreated to her room after calling off the marriage.

There are reports that the bride's relatives attempted to persuade her to proceed with the marriage, but she remained resolute in her decision. The incident took place on Tuesday (April 23) in Rura village, Kanpur, and the bride hailed from a village falling under the Choubepur Police Station area. The groom's wedding procession arrived at the venue with music and dance and was warmly welcomed by the bride's family and relatives.

Pre-Wedding Ceremonies Completed

All necessary pre-wedding ceremonies were completed. Rituals such as Dwaraachar and Jaymaal were concluded, and the bride even completed the first three rounds of vows before changing her mind during the fourth. She untied the knot and hurried back to her room, expressing her clear refusal to proceed with the marriage.

Both Parties Reach Police Station

Despite efforts by relatives to change the bride's decision, she remained steadfast. Both parties eventually reached the Choubepur Police Station, where police facilitated discussions between elders from both sides.

Bride Talked To Groom

During the meeting, the bride publicly stated that she had informed the groom not to bring the wedding procession. Following this, both parties returned exchanged gifts and peacefully returned to their village after reaching a written agreement.